Mount Clemens woman sentenced for distributing child sexually abusive material

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The Brief 30-year-old Jasmine Rix from Mount Clemens was sentenced for three counts of Distributing – Child Sexually Abusive Material. A judge sentenced Rix to a probationary term of 5 years with the first 60 days to be served in the Macomb County Jail. Rix will be registered as a Tier II Sex Offender, mandating 25 years of registration.



A Metro Detroit woman was sentenced to many years behind bars after pleading no contest to multiple counts of distributing child sexually abusive material.

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On Monday, June 8, it was announced that 30-year-old Jasmine Rix from Mount Clemens was sentenced a week prior after pleading no contest on March 12 to three counts of Distributing – Child Sexually Abusive Material. Each count is punishable by up to 7 years in prison.



A judge sentenced Rix to a probationary term of 5 years with the first 60 days to be served in the Macomb County Jail. This comes after Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Justin Pollard in May argued to increase the sentencing guidelines, which recommend 10 to 23 months.

"Given the seriousness of the offense, the lasting impact on the victims, and the sentencing guideline range, my office believes that a sentence involving incarceration in prison would have more appropriately reflected the nature of the crime, promoted respect for the law, and provided just punishment. We remain committed to holding offenders accountable and protecting children from exploitation," stated Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

What's next:

Rix will be registered as a Tier II Sex Offender, mandating 25 years of registration. Meanwhile, she is also to register under Wyatt’s Law, a database of people convicted of criminal offenses related to children.

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