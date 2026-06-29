1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Livonia

The Brief Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting involving Livonia police. The shooting happened when officers were responding to a home near Eight Mile and Grand River about a possible explosion. While on that call, officers encountered an armed homeowner and tried to negotiate with him.



A call about an explosion Sunday night in Livonia led to a deadly shooting involving police officers.

According to investigators, police were called to a home in the area of Fargo and St. Francis, which is near Eight Mile and Grand River, around 7 p.m. about an explosion. First responders arrived to the home and extinguished a fire, but the person who lives there was not immediately located.

About two hours later, the 61-year-old homeowner was seen in a neighbor's yard armed with a handgun. Officers tried to negotiate with him until police say he pointed his gun at them.

One officer fired their weapon, striking the man.

What's next:

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.