MSP investigating after teen girl found dead in St. Clair County

Michigan State Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was found dead Saturday in St. Clair County.

Police said Leah Conner went for a walk at about 11:20 a.m. When she hadn't returned home, her family reported her missing at about 4:15 p.m.

Leah Conner (Photo from GoFundMe)

During an investigation, police checked the Trestle Bridge, on the Wadhams to Avoca Trail. A K-9 was used to find the girl's body.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has information about Conner's death is asked to call 810-664-2905.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Conner's family pay for her funeral.