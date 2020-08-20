MSP investigating road rage shooting on Davison Fwy in Highland Park

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened Thursday evening in Highland Park.

We're told the shooting happened before 6:15 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Avenue on the Davison Freeway.

MSP say MDOT Courtesy Patrol alerted them that an Impala was on the right shoulder of the freeway in that area that had possibly been involved in a shooting.

The driver was with the vehicle and is not injured.

MSP say it appears the shooting stemmed from road rage but didn't elaborate on what happened.

Westbound M-8 was closed and has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.