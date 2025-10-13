MSP: Man walks into SB I-275 traffic getting hit and killed, highway shutdown

The Brief I-275 is shut down after a man walked into traffic and was hit on Monday night. Officials say just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 13, a man pulled his car over on the side of SB I-275, got out and walked into traffic.



A man was hit by a car after walking onto the roadway of I-275, leaving it shut down as Michigan State Police investigate.

What they're saying:

Officials say just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 13, a man pulled his car over on the side of SB I-275, got out and walked into traffic. One driver was able to swerve around and avoid the man in the road, but a second car unfortunately could not and hit the man.

He died on the scene.

"Troopers will interview family members to determine why the pedestrian walked into the roadway," said Lt. Mike Shaw. "Remember you are not alone. If you are struggling, there are people to talk to. Contact friends, police, medical staff, clergy or the 988 crisis hotline. There is always help available."

What's next:

State police say both drivers are on scene and SB I-275 is closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

For those in crisis, another option is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.