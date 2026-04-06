MSP trooper injured after driver crashes into patrol car on I-94

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The Brief An MSP trooper was injured when a driver suspected to be under the influence hit her patrol vehicle. The trooper was inside her car on I-94 in Romulus for another crash investigation when she was struck. She needed to be removed from her car after the crash.



A driver who crashed into a Michigan State Police car on I-94 early Monday, injuring a trooper who was inside, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to MSP, a trooper was investigating a crash on westbound I-94 near Merriman in Romulus around 1:10 a.m. The trooper was sitting inside her vehicle with her emergency lights and spotlight activated when a driver in a Lincoln MKZ lost control and hit two vehicles, including the police car.

Police said the trooper needed to be removed from her vehicle. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

The 32-year-old who was driving the MKZ showed times of intoxication. They were taken into custody and brought to a hospital for a blood draw.

"This crash serves as a reminder of two things. One, that if you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road to slow down and move over a lane. And two, there is never a reason to drive impaired. Ever," said MSP F/ Lt. Mike Shaw.