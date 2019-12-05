MSP troopers catch Dearborn carjacking suspect after brief chase

An 18-year-old Detroit man accused of carjacking a woman at her home has been arrested after troopers spotted the vehicle and chased him down.

Dearborn police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report from a woman who had been carjacked at a home near Tireman and Wyoming. The woman said she had just returned from the casino and pulled into the garage when a man held her at gunpoint with a pistol, demanding her vehicle.

A description of the suspect and the vehicle was broadcast over the radio. Michigan State Police troopers saw a vehicle matching that description, a white 2018 Jeep Compass, near Joy and Livernois.

Troopers pursued the vehicle in a chase that lasted only about a minute as officers initiated a PIT maneuver at Epworth and Cobb.

Officers arrested the suspect and took him to Dearborn Police Department for lodging. Dearborn police will handle the carjacking complaint, while Michigan State Police will handle the fleeing and eluding portion.

Dashcam video below: