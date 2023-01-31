MSU's Khary Crump to be sentenced Tuesday for Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl

The Michigan State football player who was charged with a felony over his involvement in a brawl with members of the University of Michigan football team is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Khary Crump, whose assault charge was the only felony among seven counts brought against Spartan football players, had the offense reduced to a misdemeanor.

He's scheduled to be sentenced in Washtenaw District court at 9:30 a.m.

Seven Michigan State Spartan football players were charged following a brawl that broke out in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 during the Oct. 29 match.

But it was the skirmish between at least two Michigan players and several MSU players that made the most news following the rivalry match-up. Videos of the fight showed MSU players shoving, stomping, and in Crump's case, swinging his helmet at UM players.

Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright, and Zion Young were also charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault. Jacoby Windmon was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery.