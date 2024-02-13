MSU student Alex Verner honored at Clawson High School 1 year after shooting

Hundreds of people came out to remember and honor 20-year-old Alex Verner from Clawson – one of the victims killed in the Michigan State University shooting one year ago.

Alex's friends and family held a vigil on the softball field of Clawson High School, her alma mater, where she participated in softball, basketball, and volleyball before heading off to MSU.

"She would give anybody anything just to make somebody smile," said Tracy Aiuto, a Verner family friend.

Alex's student athlete number, 24, that she wore proudly while playing sports in high school, was displayed on the scoreboard of the softball field on Tuesday – keeping her memory alive.

The athlete's initials and number have even been installed onto the basketball court at Clawson High School.

Alex Verner

"Take those 24 seconds to celebrate her, love her, smile for her, and let’s do that together."

Attendees lined the field, shoulder to shoulder, in support of one another.

Wendy Brewster of Clawson said "this community really comes out for each other."

The gesture is greatly appreciated by the Verner family, they said.

"People keep complimenting us because we are so strong, or appear so strong," Nancy said. "But our family is not standing here without the love and the support of not only our Clawson community, but the community around Michigan," said Nancy Verner, Alex's mom.

Aiuto said "it does mean a lot to have the community come together and support the Verners."

In April 2023, a scholarship for Clawson High School graduates was established in Alex's honor.

"Our son was the first recipient of the Alex Verner scholarship and is attending Michigan State as a freshman this year and is honoring her at the memorial they are doing there," Brewster said.

MSU's day of remembrance

Classes were paused on Tuesday on MSU's campus as thousands of Spartans gathered in a parking lot between the stadium and the Spartan statue to remember the three victims.

"I think it's almost heartwarming that just everyone is coming together. I was in Yakeley right next to the union when it happened, so it was very hard for me," said Annabelle Velten, an MSU sophomore. "But seeing the way everyone comes together… it makes me know that there are good people and no matter what happens, we are Spartan strong, and we are here for each other."

Two big screens played recorded messages of support from campus leaders while luminaries, picked up by students the day before, lit up a dark night green.

"It makes me very proud to be a Spartan and it makes me realize that we’re more than just a school, we’re a community," said Logan wooder a junior at MSU. "Whether it’s here in Michigan or around the country, you feel like you have a family away from home."

The university provided the community with tents to keep people warm. Resources and counseling were also available.

