Psychologist: Don't keep MSU shooting trauma bottled up - seek help
"I think, with trauma, a common experience that we have is shock," she said. "It’s okay to not feel okay and it’s okay to be struggling right now."
'The impact is immense': Michigan State shooting victims mourned in their communities
"These two students just like all of our students - were these exceptional kids," said Dr. M. Jon Dean, Grosse Pointe Public Schools. "This is a time when as a parent - as an educator - that I don't even have the words."
'We owe action': President Biden addresses fatal Michigan State University shooting
President Joe Biden addressed the Michigan State University shooting that left three dead and five others hurt.
Ewing schools abruptly close after threat found in pocket of alleged Michigan State shooter, police say
Public schools in Ewing, New Jersey were abruptly closed Tuesday after authorities found a note threatening two district schools in the pocket of a man accused of a mass shooting a Michigan State University.
Michigan State shooting survivor also lived through Sandy Hook shooting in 2012
Jackie Matthews, an MSU student who survived the shooting on Monday said she also lived through the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
Michigan representative angered by MSU shooting: ‘F*** your thoughts and prayers’
Reacting to the Michigan State shooting, state representative Ranjeev Puri posted a passionate letter on Instagram calling for an end to gun violence.
Michigan State shooting: 3 victims killed at MSU identified as alumni of Clawson, Grosse Pointe schools
The three students killed at Michigan State University have been identified as Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, and Alexandria Verner.
Michigan State shooting victims: 2 Grosse Pointe Public Schools graduates killed
Two students killed in the Michigan State University shooting Monday were graduates of Grosse Pointe Public Schools, the district said.
Michigan State shooting: Resources available to students
Michigan State University has canceled all on-campus activities for the next two days and is beginning to make resources available to students and staff.
Michigan State shooting victims: Everything we've learned about the 8 students shot
Monday night on campus was a typical one on campus at MSU in East Lansing. Students were studying, planning, and perhaps a bit excited for some Valentine's Day plans. Then a gunman ended that.
Michigan State shooting victim was Clawson High School graduate
One of the three MSU students killed Monday night has been identified as Clawson 2020 graduate Alexandria Verner.
Michigan State shooter: What we know about the suspect
The man suspected of shooting 8 people, killing 3, on Monday at MSU has been identifed as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. Here's what we know about the suspect.
Michigan State University shooting opens wounds for Oxford shooting survivors who attend MSU
For Oxford High School shooting survivors who now attend Michigan State University, Monday's shooting unearthed painful trauma as they experienced their second school shooting in a little over a year.
Michigan State University Shooting: 3 killed and 5 injured, suspect dead, and shelter-in-place order lifted
In what the Michigan State University Police Chief called a "nightmare that we are living tonight," the school was struck by gun violence Monday night when a gunman killed at least three people in two buildings.
Medical chief breaks down while speaking about MSU shooting victims
The medical chief at the hospital treating the five MSU shooting victims became visibly emotional while talking about the night. “I didn’t get a lot of sleep last night,” he apologized.
Michigan governor orders flags lowered to honor MSU shooting victims
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to remember and honor the victims of the shooting at Michigan State University.
Michigan State shooting suspect identified; 5 victims remain in critical condition
The 43-year-old man was a resident of Lansing. The motive behind the shootings remains unknown.
Michigan State students react to mass shooting that left 3 dead, 5 injured
One mother whose student attended Oxford High School when a teen opened fire on kids there was also at MSU when the campus went into lockdown.
Michigan State University shooting: Suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Michigan State Police have released more information about the suspect believed to have opened fire inside of two buildings on campus at Michigan State University Monday night.
Michigan State University shooting motive under investigation after 43-year-old shoots 8 on campus
Investigators are working to determine a motive after a gunman shot numerous people on the Michigan State University campus before killing himself.