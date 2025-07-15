MSU Surplus Store: Make sure your free pen doesn't have a knife in it

article

The Brief Some pens given away at the Michigan State University Surplus Store Teacher Sale have knife blades inside. If you have one with a knife inside, you're asked to email the store.



During a sale last week, the Michigan State University Surplus Store inadvertently gave out pens with knives in them, and the shop is asking people to check and make sure they don't have one of these pens.

The store that sells items no longer needed on campus had a box of free pens for people to take during the July 8 Teacher Sale. After the sale, it was discovered that some of those pens opened up and had a knife inside.

According to the store, they have a flashlight on one end and a pen on the other. If you pull the pen apart, a knife blade is inside.

What you can do:

People who got pens from the sale are asked to check them. If you have one with a knife inside, you're asked to contact the store at surpluss@msu.edu.