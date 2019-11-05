Mug Shot giveaway rules

1. Entrants must be legal Michigan residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.
2. Employees of New World Communication of Detroit, Inc., owner of television station WJBK FOX 2, ("Sponsor"), its affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.
How To Enter
3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Giveaways will be held from time to time as announced in the 9:00 a.m. hour of FOX 2 News Morning weekdays. Entries must be received by 10:00 a.m. the same day. Unselected entries from one giveaway do not carry over to subsequent giveaways.
4. Enter by visiting www.fox2detroit.com/contests or our Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/WJBKfox2detroit and look for the “FOX 2 Mug Shot Giveaway” entry form. Follow all instructions to complete the entry within the applicable time frame.
5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WJBK’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.
6. One winner will be selected each day that a giveaway is held from that day’s entries, by random drawing from among valid entries.
The Prize
7. Each winner will receive a FOX 2 News Morning coffee mug. The approximate retail value of the prize is $10.00.
8. The winners will be announced during the 10:00 a.m. hour of FOX 2 News Morning and be notified via email each day that the giveaway is held. The winners must respond to prize notification and complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release within 10 days of notification and claim the prize in a manner communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner does not respond to prize notification or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, that prize will not be awarded.
9. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.
10. The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.
11. Individuals are not eligible to win the prize in this giveaway if they have been selected as a winner in another WJBK giveaway during the 30 days prior to being selected as a winner in this contest.
Odds of Winning/Miscellaneous
12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.
14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox2detroit.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WJBK, 16550 W. 9 Mile, Southfield, MI 48075.
15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to : Mug Shot Giveaway Winners, Box 2000, Southfield, MI 48037-2000.
16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.
17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s use of entrants’ personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at www.fox2detroit.com.
18. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. Entrants release Facebook from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind related to this giveaway.