Warren police officer seriously injured after suspect flees traffic stop causing 3-car crash

The Brief Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at Eight Mile and Mound around noon Thursday. The 33-year-old suspect fled an attempted traffic stop and ran a red light striking two other cars. His 12-year-old daughter was inside his vehicle at the time. The police officer suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition. The little girl suffered only minor injuries.



A Warren police officer was seriously injured after a crash following a high-speed pursuit accident.

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and running a red light at Eight Mile and Mound, striking two vehicles.

The police officer giving chase was involved in a secondary uninvolved crash just north of Eight Mile. He was extricated from the vehicle by Warren Fire which transported him to a nearby hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

The 33-year-old suspect who was arrested at the scene, had his 12-year-old daughter inside the Cadillac sedan he was driving at the time of the chase. She was taken to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Drivers of the two vehicles hit by the suspect at the intersection were not injured.

The pursuit began at 11:52 a.m. when the Warren police officer in a marked cruiser attempted to pull over the silver Cadillac sedan near I-696 and Dequindre for an improper/invalid license plate violation,

Police say the driver fled southbound on Mound Road approaching Eight Mile where he ran the red traffic signal colliding with two other vehicles. The pursuing officer then crashed separately just north of the scene.

Members of the Warren Police Department, Center Line, Hazel Park, and Michigan State Police Departments escorted the ambulance to an area hospital.

Warren police say the officer's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time. He has been with the Warren Police Department for three and a half years.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken into custody at the scene without further incident and transported to the Warren Police Department jail.

The Warren Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the incident. Southbound Mound Road near 8 Mile Road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

FOX 2 spoke to a business owner who says crashes often happen at this intersection, but nothing like the one they witnessed today.

Only a few feet from the entrance of Nicky D’s are three battered cars.

"We’re open but they shut us down because they’ve got all our entrances closed," said Pete Gojchaj. "We’re getting call-in orders, but no one is able to pick them up."

FOX 2: "Did you hear or see anything outside?"

"No," said Gojchaj. "The waitress said, ‘Oh my God!' We looked and it was a big old accident up and down the street."