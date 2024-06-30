Multiple people struck by lightning at Milan Mud Bash

article

Multiple people were struck by lightning at the Milan Mud Bash on Saturday.

The Milan Area Fire Department says fire and EMS were on standby at the Milan Dragway for their first annual Mud Bash event. They say a singular lightning strike was reported on Saturday during a concert following the mud bash.

Firefighters say they and the Dragway safety team immediately responded and evaluated four people at the site. Two people were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment by Huron Valley Ambulance.

Both patients were released from the hospital Sunday morning after being monitored overnight, says the fire department.

"This was a very scary situation that could have ended much worse," says the Milan Area Fire Department. "We are thankful that there were no serious injuries!"

