Mumps in Oakland County: Health officials confirm county's first case

The Brief Oakland County health officials confirmed the area's first case of mumps in an adult resident It's the ninth mumps case in Michigan as reports of measles in Oakland County continue to worry health officials The best way to prevent mumps and measles infections is with the MMR vaccine



Oakland County's first case of mumps in at least two years was confirmed by the health department, the agency said Friday.

It's the ninth case reported in Michigan this year.

What we know:

The Oakland County Health Division is reporting its first case of mumps in 2025, the first since 2022.

The agency said the case was an adult resident, adding there was no exposure to the case.

The case is also the ninth in Michigan this year.

What we don't know:

The specific location or how the individual came into contact with the virus is unknown.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Michigan has one of the highest rates of mumps in the U.S., as of March 27.

It's unclear what this year has in store for mumps cases and if Michigan is in for an outbreak like previous years in 2016 and 2017.

Dig deeper:

Efforts to create a mumps vaccine started in 1967, leading to a 99% decrease in cases in the U.S.

However, outbreaks still happen - typically in settings where people have close, prolonged contact. During outbreaks, those who have received one or two shots of the MMR vaccine can still get infected.

The CDC says those cases are rare and are possibly tied to one's immune system not responding well or not creating antibodies that can fight against some of the strains.

However, if someone who is vaccinated does get infected, their symptoms are milder and they experience fewer complications.

Vaccine coverage does reduce the spread of mumps cases during an outbreak.

"This case of mumps, coming just weeks after Oakland County’s first measles case of the year, underscores the essential role of vaccination in protecting our communities," said Kate Guzmán, Oakland County health officer. "The MMR vaccine remains our best defense against measles, mumps and rubella, offering highly effective protection against these serious diseases and helping to prevent outbreaks."

Related article

Mumps symptoms

Mumps affects the body's salivary glands and uses saliva or respiratory droplets from the mouth or nose to spread.

Some of the symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, loss of appetite, fatigue, and jaw pain - which usually appear 16 days after exposure to the virus.

Serious complications can occur for those that don't recover within two weeks, including hearing loss and inflammation of various parts of the body.

What you can do:

Getting the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent infection from mumps.

The Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine is a two-dose series that provides long-term protection. Kids typically receive their first dose at 12-15 months and a second dose at 4-6 years old - or at least four weeks after the first dose.

Parents can take their kids to get the MMR vaccine at a county's local health center.