Mural honors former Lion and current teacher Cory Schlesinger in Allen Park

As we get closer to the official start of the Lions regular season, one of their former players is being honored with their own mural in Allen Park.

Big picture view:

The tribute was all to honor Allen Park teacher and former Lions fullback Cory Schlesinger. The artwork can be found on Allen Road, on the side of Alexander’s Dry Cleaners, where the artist is expected to be back to put the finishing touches on Tuesday.

Kevin Burdick is the artist. FOX 2 saw him doing his magic as Cory came up in his classic Lions jersey and was absolutely blown away by what he saw.

Cory spent more than a decade with the Pride before going into eduction and calls it one of the best moments of his life.

"Being here for 12 years, it’s been a very exciting run," said Schlesinger. "I wish we would have won more like we are doing right now, but to have this up here because I work in the community, I played football in Allen Park also - that really kind of solidifies why they put the picture up there, because Allen Park is a great blue-collar, great community here."

What's next:

Kevin will be working on this through Tuesday. ‘The Mural People’ are producing this along with several other pieces of art for Paint The Park in Allen Park.

The seven others are going up between Sept. 1 and 13.