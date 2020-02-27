Murder, cannibalism suspect pleads insanity, declared unfit for trial and sent to lockdown facility

article

Mark Latunski, the suspect in a murder and cannibalism case in Shiawassee County, was officially declared unfit to stand trial Thursday.

The judge accepted the insanity plea now Latunski will be taken to lockdown mental health treatment facility in Ypsilanti. It is believed he can be made fit to stand trial within the 15 month time frame considered the statute.

Latunski is charged with murder and eating part of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon's body after they connected on the dating app Grindr. Last week, he was found unresponsive in his jail cell after authorities said he had been on a hunger strike since he was arrested.

In regards to the supposed hunger strike, Latunski's defense attorney clarified Thursday that was not exactly accurate.

We're told Latunski was taken in for medical care but is fine now physically and eating normally. His public defender says he's requested and received things in jail, especially "hard boiled eggs and a pickle."

Courts will receive reports on Latunski's condition from the mental health facility.

The 50-year-old suspect had been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation after wild claims that he was from a royal family out of Wales, the Thomas Clan. According to his attorney, Latunski was ordered to undergo mental health treatment from a judge four times in the past. One of the run-ins involved a custody issue with his four children.

Editor's note: the following details are graphic and may be distressing to some

Court documents revealed disturbing details about how Bacon, of Swartz Creek, Mich., died. Police said he was found naked, hanging upside down from the ceiling of the home.

Latunski later admitted to police that he stabbed Kevin, slit his throat, and then hung him with a rope from the rafters. He also said he cut off a portion of his genitalia and ate it, the documents say.

It appears Bacon knew that Latunski was involved in a violent sexual fetish. They met up on Christmas Eve and Bacon's family reported him missing on Christmas Day after he reportedly didn't come home for a family breakfast.

Latunski is currently facing one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body.

Investigators believe Latunski has engaged in this behavior with other people. Police believe potential victims could be out there but are too scared to come forward.