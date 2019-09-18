Murder charges announced in 4 cases for east side serial killing suspect

article

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday eight new charges for the man suspected in a series of killing and sex assaults on the Detroit's west side.

Deangelo Martin, 34, has been charged with four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, and four counts of first-degree felony murder with third-degree criminal sexual conduct being the predicate felony for felony murder.

Investigators say Martin lured several women into abandoned homes on the city's east side and killed them. Three bodies were found between March and June, and the fourth case dates back to 2018.

Worthy says the body of Anetta Nelson, 57, was found in a house on Winthrop in February of 2018. The body of Nancy Harrison, 52, was found in a house on Coventry on March 29, 2019. The body of Trevesene Ellis, 55, was found in a house on Linhurst on March 24, 2019. And lastly, the body of Tamara Jones, 55, was found on June 5, 2019 in a home on Mack Avenue.

In all four cases, Worthy says the women were found facedown and a used condom was nearby.

The cause of deaths for Nelson and Harris have been determined to be blunt force trauma. The cause of deaths for Ellis and Mack were unable to be determined due to the body's state of decomposition.

Worthy said they're looking into the possibility that Martin could be connected to two other cases.

The prosecutor's office had been reviewing the murder charges for Martin since the beginning of September, while meanwhile Martin has been in jail on separate charges in which he's accused of attacking two other women who survived.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.