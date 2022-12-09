Murder suspect out on bond with tether, arrested for speeding with gun inside car

Right now in Wayne County there at least 31 people charged with murder who are free on bond with tethers, and one of them is Michael Nathan.

Nathan, 25, was arrested again in Inkster, this time accused of speeding with a gun in his car Thursday night.

He is a suspect in a shooting from summer, 2018 – where two men were gunned down at close range while in a van off Somerset near Harrison. One of them later died at the hospital.

Back then – police speculated a drug-deal gone wrong.

"It doesn’t appear to be just a random (case) of someone stopping by and firing shots," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police.

Not long after, Nathan was arrested for murder. He was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy, assault and felony firearm.

He had a high bond at first, but back in April, a judge changed his bond to $40,000, 10-percent. He paid that $4,000 and has been out since.

Last night Nathan was allegedly speeding through Inkster, pulled over by state police and had a gun in the car, while on tether awaiting trial.

He’s one of at least 12 people charged with first-degree murder in Wayne County out on tether.

A record number of tethers have been given in the county, just as the 36th District Court in Detroit entered an agreement with ACLU to only use bond in very specific circumstances, otherwise – defendants are let out on their own recognizance with few restrictions.

"Pretrial detention is not to be used for punishment," said Chief Judge William McConico, 36th District Court. "Pretrial detention is to be used for the safety of the community and to ensure a person appears at court."

There is concern over the fallout of this move, voiced by the Inkster police after what happened with Michael Nathan – and in Detroit by Chief James White.

"I actually support bond reform," White said. "Where I have problems and concern is, with people that pose a threat to the community, someone who has been violent, or someone who has attempted murder or murdered someone. I don’t think that’s the intent of bond reform."

Nathan was arrested and is being held at the Detroit Detention Center. He had separate warrants out for his arrest and will now add weapons charges for having that gun in his car.