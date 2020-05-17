Mushroom hunter finds remains of missing Eastpointe man

Around 4:00 p.m. Saturday a Chesterfield man hunting for mushrooms discovered the human remains of a 35-year old missing Eastpointe man who was reported missing back in July 2018.

The remains were found in a heavily wooded and swampy area south of 23 Mile Rd just east of I-94 FWY.

The mushroom hunter directed Chesterfield Township police to the remains once they arrived.

Police say the remains were only bones, heavily weathered clothing and camping equipment. The items were examined and no sign of trauma was discovered.

Police were able to locate a Michigan Identification card that was inside a wallet near the remains. The card was issued to a 35-year-old white male who is currently listed as a missing person out of Eastpointe Mi.

The Medical Examiner's Investigator collected and secured the remains for further analysis.

A Chesterfield Township Detective was able to contact with the next of kin who currently lives in Texas.

The case will continue to be investigated by the Chesterfield Township Detectives