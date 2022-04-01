Mustangs, forklifts, and boats - everything up for sale at the Volunteers Of America auction

Mopeds and motorcycles, mustangs and jaguars, and even a fork lift; there are dozens of cars, trucks, campers, and more up for auction at a Volunteers of American event April 2.

The Saturday sale in Pontiac is an opportunity for the VOA to raise funds for the community while also offering a chance to get a good deal on a car.

The used car retail lot will be open at 10 a.m. on East Walton Road when the auction will begin. Although, considering the variety of vehicles up for grabs, it might be best to follow the non-profits advice to show up early if there is a particular model that interests buyers.

The current selection on the VOA's website has 103 vehicles up for grabs.

In addition to cars and trucks, there are more than a dozen boats up for grabs. There are also horse trailers and campers. Many of the vehicles have over a 100,000 miles logged.

When and where is the auction

The Volunteers of American Auction retail lot will open at 8:30 a.m. for attendees to preview vehicles. People will have the chance to peruse options until 9:45 a.m.

The sale begins at 10 a.m.

The VOA recommends if there is any vehicle that someone wants, they should arrive early.

The auction is located at 618 East Walton, Pontiac, MI, 48340

Registering as a bidder

For attendees to bid on a car, they will need to register as a bidder. To obtain a number, people will need to be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license or state ID.

How to bid on a car

The sale officially begins at 10 a.m.

All minimum bids will begin at $400. If someone's bid wins, the bidder will need to pay a $200 non-refundable cash deposit to claim the vehicle. Bids that exceed $4,000 will require a $500 deposit.

The remainder of the cost will need to be plaided immediately after the auction.

To take ownership of the car, the bidder must be able to register a vehicle through the Michigan Secretary of State. They will be required to remove the vehicle from the VOA property the following business day after the auction.

The purchaser will pay the amount they bid for, plus a 5% document fee based on the price of the vehicle. There will also be a $15 title fee, a 6% sales tax, unless the purchaser is a licensed auto dealer.

What cars are up for auction?

A complete list of all 103 options can be found here.

They include:

