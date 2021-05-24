Myanmar military jails journalist from Metro Detroit, leaving family stunned

Bryan Fenster is still in disbelief. Early Monday morning his brother Danny, a journalist in Myanmar, was arrested and taken to prison.

"We just have to keep giving voices to the voiceless and that's what Danny was doing," he said.

Danny Fenster was at the airport coming home to surprise his family in Metro Detroit when the unthinkable happened.

"This was supposed to be a family trip some time to connect, we haven't seen him in over two years, so we are pretty devastated and in shock right now," he said.

Danny is a Berkley High School graduate and Wayne State University alum who works for Frontier Myanmar - an independent magazine that covers politics.

"He's living in a country where the military wants to control the narrative," Bryan said. "You always understand the military doesn't like journalists and he's living there, so it's always a thought. But you never think something like that it's going to happen to someone in your immediate family."

Right now it's unclear why Danny Fenster was arrested.

His family, employer, and the committee to protect journalists are calling for his immediate release. The CPJ says this is the latest grave threat to press freedom in Myanmar.

Danny's family anxiously waits for answers.

"We just want to continue to get the word out about Danny, about the work he was doing, and the misunderstanding of why he was detained," Bryan said. "We can't think of why this could've happened to him."

Fenster's employer said that the US Embassy is aware of his arrest and are working on the case.