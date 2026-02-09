Mystery remains after Dearborn garage collapse that trapped man

The Brief A 19-year-old was rescued after a structure collapsed in Dearborn. The mystery remains about what caused the garage to collapse.



Questions remain after a parking structure collapsed in Dearborn late Friday night.

The fire department chief questioned if the weather may have played a role in the damage to the garage that trapped one individual. However, no conclusion has been determined by the city.

Crews from around Wayne County and beyond responded to a collapse located at Outer Drive and Garrison around 8:15 p.m.

The man, who was uninjured after the collapse, was eventually rescued by firefighters and other members of the Western Wayne Urban Search and Rescue Technical Rescue Team.

Video from the incident showed crews moving concrete and hoisting up supports to keep the structure from falling any further.

FOX 2 spoke to the assistant fire chief at Dearborn about the operation.

"Just hollering in - he was able to respond back, so that's how they were able to get the contact information and get ahold of him and not yell across the rubble," said Asst. Chief Kelly Meister.

"We train on cutting concrete. We train on crawling into these small spaces and installing these struts. It's really just 4-by-4's and paratech struts and they're rated to support certain amounts of weight depending on which strut you select. And they all have different lengths and we have different rules we follow with the struts as far as how many we can use at a time," she added.