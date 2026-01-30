NAACP, Detroit area activist groups demand a stop to ICE funding

The Brief Activist groups provided a united front Friday denouncing the violence by ICE and border patrol in Minneapolis. Led by the NAACP Detroit branch, the various groups called for an end to ICE funding.



On Friday leaders from the NAACP Detroit Branch gathered with other local organizations to denounce recent ICE clashes in Minneapolis.

The backstory:

"This is not just a Minneapolis problem," said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, NAACP. "This is an American problem not a Minneapolis tragedy. This is an American tragedy. This is not law and order. This is chaos and disorder."

Anthony, the Detroit branch president, referred to the deadly shootings by an ICE agent and US Customs and Border Patrol in Minneapolis this month.

American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed during anti-ICE protests.

"As the great Martin Luther King Jr. said, 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,'" said Nabih Ayad, Arab American Civil Rights League founder. "With all due respect, what is going on in this country this is not the America that we know."

Community leaders are calling upon Congress to make policy changes when it comes to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

"We gather today united and our belief at the value of human life and the value of law must be upheld throughout this nation we all call home," said Mary Carmen Munoz, La Sed executive director.

They say this is a human rights issue — not a partisan issue.

