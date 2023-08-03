'Nah, this isn't right': Man stunned after seeing he won $1.1 million from Michigan Lottery

article

A Muskegon County man didn't believe it when he saw he won $1.1 million from the Michigan Lottery.

"I play Fast Cash when the jackpot gets above $500,000," said the man, who chose to remain anonymous. "I recently started playing the Mega Money Match game and like the number aspect of the Fast Cash games."

So, he chose to get a ticket at Sherman Marathon at 1768 West Sherman in Muskegon.

"I looked the ticket over first to see if I matched any numbers and then went back to see the prize amounts. When I saw I matched the number 74 to win the jackpot, my first thought was: ‘Nah, this isn’t right,'" he said. "I took the ticket back to the store to scan it, and I saw the jackpot had reset to $10,000. When I scanned the ticket and saw I had to claim at the Lottery, I knew I had really won!"

The man said he plans to buy a new house and save the rest.

"Winning means a new house and no worries for me financially, and a more comfortable retirement," he said.