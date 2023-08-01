Natasha Bedingfield, Tenille Arts, more performing at Dearborn Homecoming this weekend

article

Natasha Bedingfield and Tenille Arts are among the performers slated to take the stage at Dearborn Homecoming festival this weekend.

Bedingfield is set to take the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday, the second day of the annual fest at Ford Field Park, while Tenille Arts will perform at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Homecoming includes a carnival, car show, vendors, a 5K run, and more.

Full main stage lineup

Friday, Aug. 4

6-6:45 p.m. - Tosha Owens

7:05-8:05 p.m. - The Santana Project

8:45-10 p.m. - Jody Raffoul Band

Saturday, Aug. 5

6-6:45 p.m. - Vespre

7:05-8:05 p.m. - Brother Elsey

9-10 p.m. - Natasha Bedingfield

Sunday, Aug. 6

6-6:45 p.m. - Corey Dakota

7:05-8:05 p.m. - Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders

8:45-10 p.m. - Tenille Arts