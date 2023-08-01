Natasha Bedingfield, Tenille Arts, more performing at Dearborn Homecoming this weekend
article
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Natasha Bedingfield and Tenille Arts are among the performers slated to take the stage at Dearborn Homecoming festival this weekend.
Bedingfield is set to take the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday, the second day of the annual fest at Ford Field Park, while Tenille Arts will perform at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
Homecoming includes a carnival, car show, vendors, a 5K run, and more.
Full main stage lineup
Friday, Aug. 4
6-6:45 p.m. - Tosha Owens
7:05-8:05 p.m. - The Santana Project
8:45-10 p.m. - Jody Raffoul Band
Saturday, Aug. 5
6-6:45 p.m. - Vespre
7:05-8:05 p.m. - Brother Elsey
9-10 p.m. - Natasha Bedingfield
Sunday, Aug. 6
6-6:45 p.m. - Corey Dakota
7:05-8:05 p.m. - Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders
8:45-10 p.m. - Tenille Arts