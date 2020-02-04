National opponents take aim at Whitmer ahead of Democratic SOTU response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again handles speculation on being a vice-presidential candidate as national Republicans are seeking to tear down her credibility as she prepares to give the response to the president's State of the Union message

She first said no last September and reaffirmed it two weeks ago. Whitmer asserts she does not want to be vice president. But when she was picked to deliver the Democratic response Tuesday to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, instead of going away, the speculation has increased.

Even the New York Times touched on it, saying "her selection has led to increased speculation that she could be a running mate pick."

While she steadfastly explains she does not want to be VP, there's a more pointed question she's never been asked -- if the presidential candidate who is chosen by the Democrats calls you and offers you the job, what do you say?

"I'd be very flattered but I've told you many times, I love Michigan. I've run for office in Michigan to stay close to the people that I represent and to be home, to be near my family, and nothing has changed on any of those fronts," she said.

She did not reveal what she would say if she got the call, and the second time she was asked she paused.

"I'm going to take anyone's call if it comes but here's the thing: I'm not interested in going to Washington, D.C. -- I never have been," she said.

Meanwhile the Republican Governors Association, prior to her response, is trying to take a chunk out of the governor's credibility by telling viewers she promised to fix the roads but did not. Republicans also claim she is not popular in her home state.

Her 10 minutes in the national spotlight from the auditorium at East Lansing High School comes after the president speaks tonight.