Driver killed after losing control, being hit by gravel hauler on NB I-75; freeway still closed at 8 Mile

The Brief A driver was killed after losing control on northbound I-75 early Thursday. Police said the driver spun in the path of a gravel hauler near Woodward Heights and was pushed about 750 feet. Authorities are working to get in contact with the victim's family.



Drivers are advised to avoid northbound I-75 due to a fatal crash near Woodward Heights that has the freeway closed.

The crash, which was reported around 6:40 a.m., initially had the freeway closed at Nine Mile, but that closure was moved to Eight Mile around 7:20 a.m. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 are also closed between Eight Mile and Woodward Heights.

According to Michigan State Police, a female driving a Jeep Compass lost control and spun into the path of a gravel hauler. The hauler hit the Compass and pushed it about 750 feet before being able to stop.

The driver of the Compass was pronounced dead at the scene, while the gravel hauler driver was not hurt.

"Troopers are currently working to notify the family of the driver as they are out of state," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "We continue to remind drivers to slow down and drive carefully when road conditions change. Troopers investigated over 35 preventable crashes across the district since midnight."