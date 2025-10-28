Crash scene cleared on NB Southfield at Grand River; freeway reopened

article

By 1 p.m. the crash scene was cleared and the freeway reopened.

The large crash scene on the Southfield freeway had caused a closure of the northbound side Tuesday.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash, impacting all three lanes of traffic.

First responder vehicles are at the scene and traffic was being diverted to the off-ramp at Grand River and at McNichols.

