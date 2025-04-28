Nearly 40 violent Michigan fugitives arrested in Operation Egg Hunt

Nearly 40 fugitives were taken into custody as part of a taskforce effort called Operation Egg Hunt.

About 36 were arrested with three others who turned themselves in. The operation was spearheaded by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshals Eastern District of Michigan.

"Criminals don't recognize boundaries, so we have to work across boundaries," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Whether that's across county boundaries, state boundaries or sometimes even international boundaries to find and track down individuals that are wanted for violent crimes. And this is what this particular operation was focused on."

Over the course of a three-day period last week, the joint taskforce operation focused on 100 suspects that had outstanding warrants and/or were violent offenders. Some examples of what they were wanted for, include sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery, shootings, narcotics and sex offenders - the last of which numbered 10.

More than a third of who we were seeking were taken into custody. An additional number was tracked down and cleared, Bouchard said, giving the example that some were deceased, or other information was brought forward.

"So (altogether) nearing 40, so pretty good three-day effort," Bouchard said.

Bouchard focused on three fugitive cases in particular that were apprehended:

Timothy Williams who was wanted for ambushing and shooting a victim in an apartment complex. He was found with another fugitive, Antoine Smothers who had warrants for assaulting a police officer and domestic violence.

Smothers was arrested in Pontiac and Williams who was not there at the time, turned himself in after hearing the taskforce was looking for him.

Kindrico Martinez was wanted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct who Bouchard says forced his victim into a variety of sex acts, was arrested in Burton, Michigan.

Joevon Draper was wanted for kidnapping his daughter and fled the state with her. He was located through the task force efforts with partners in California, and was arrested in Palmdale, California.

Bouchard also named three suspects of high importance from the list of 100 that they are still looking for.

Joshua Carloss wanted for weapons charges, firearm possession by a felon, resisting arrest, larceny and domestic violence.

Wanted: Joshua Carloss

Brittany Ann Cottrell is wanted for aggravated assault and assault on a police officer.

Wanted: Brittany Cottrell

Mauricio Miller is wanted for home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Wanted: Mauricio Miller

"He had kicked down the door searching for his victim, his ex-girlfriend, and assaulted by knocking her down and choking her into unconsciousness," Bourchard said. "So we're still looking for those three, We could use the public's help to track these down."