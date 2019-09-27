Nearly killed after motorcycle crash community rallies to help victims battling to recover

Minor PublishBack in July Amanda Farrow was riding on her good friend John's motorcycle in Warren when a car pulled out in front of them - causing a crash.

The last thing Amanda remembers telling John was, "I trust you, it's the other drivers I worry about."

"The pain is unreal," she said. "Like everything hurt, everything is sore and it's like I can't wait up from it, I can't catch a break from it."

The list of what doesn't hurt was shorter than what did. Farrow suffered a brain injury, broken back, legs and feet and internal injuries in every organ.

"This is like heartbreaking for me I have so much stuff I want to do and I can't, right now," she said.

Amanda Farrow is bound to a wheelchair - two months after she rode on her friend John Gelardi's motorcycle when a driver pulled out in front of them in Warren.

"I still don't remember anything I'm glad I don't remember anything," she said.

Advertisement

Before all this - she owned a cleaning business, earned a master's degree and has a 10-year-old little boy.

"I don't want him to see me in pain, I don't want him to see me give up," Farrow said.

John Gelardi is better off than Amanda Farrow - but still in a rehab, with a long road ahead.

Between them - medical bills are closing in on $1 million. Farrow, a single mom, lost her husband to cancer five years ago, and now is at risk of losing her home.

"I'm now out of my savings," Farrow said. "It's a nightmare right now."

"I think we have become better friends than ever because of this crazy stuff," said Howie Herula, friend and benefit organizer.

Howie Herula is a friend of both Amanda and John, and is hosting a major benefit concert Saturday in Chesterfield Diesel Concert Lounge.

I'd like to bring these guys $8,000 or $10,000 so she doesn't lose the house and her bills are paid for maybe six months," Herula said.

Farrow broke out of rehab for the first time in two months to visit FOX 2. She didn't stop smiling, knowing she was lucky to be here.

"I shouldn't have survived it," she said.

Farrow will make an appearance at that concert Saturday night. If you would like to go, the event starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to midnight at the Diesel Concert Lounge, 33151 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. CLICK HERE for more.

If you can't make it, but would like to donate to help their recovery, there is a GoFundMe page set up. CLICK HERE to donate.