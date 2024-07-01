article

U.S. Customs seized nearly six pounds of fentanyl at the Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit on June 2.

The drugs were uncovered through targeted mail inspections. Officers were examining international packages when a K-9 alerted them to the presence of the synthetic opiod.

The tip uncovered multiple plastic bags of pills that were later identified as fentanyl through further testing.

In 2023 the CDC reported over 100,000 drug overdose deaths, with synthetic opioids being the top contributor. According to Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon this bust intercepted millions of possible overdoses.

"Given that just 2 milligrams can be a lethal dose, this amount had the potential to kill over 1.3 million people," said Raybon.

With the pills accumulating to nearly six pounds of fentanyl, this is the largest inbound fentanyl seizure for the Port of Detroit and one of the largest on the northern border within the last five years.

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security, but the discovery is a huge win for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officials say.

"One of CBP's primary objectives is the prevention of dangerous narcotics such as fentanyl from entering the United States," said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. "I’m proud of Detroit's Express Consignment Team for their diligent inspection that led to the successful interception of this deadly drug."