Hundreds of Michigan Medicine employees picket amid contract negotiations

Two different unions are participating in an informational picket for new contracts from United Michigan Medicine.

Representatives from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals (UMMAP) have spent the last few months negotiating for better pay and better benefits among other requests. Together, the two unions represent a million healthcare workers across the U.S. and Canada.

If an agreement is reached, it would be the first contract for both unions. About 400 employees gathered to spread the word about their fight for fair wages, adequate staffing, and reasonable scheduling systems.

In a release sent earlier in July, union members claimed they were treated "like second-class citizens."

Among the requests posted on the union's website include fair wages, accurate job descriptions and appropriate compensation for the work, and staffing that is more reflective of patient volume.

Workers also want retirement contributions and benefits locked in, as well as training for the job and financial support for professional development and further schooling.

The University of Michigan released a statement on the two-hour picket, saying they looked forward to "collaborative discussions" with the unions.

"As with all of our employee groups, we hope to work toward our shared goal: providing the best care possible for the patients of University of Michigan Health," it read.

The conversation about improved conditions began in October for the SEIU, with the UMMAP joining the discussion in February.

While there are no current signs of an agreement, the unions would like it to be clear that the organized event was not a strike or walk out.