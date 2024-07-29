Michigan Medicine employees, unions picket for new contract

Michigan Medicine employees took to the picket line Monday morning for a rally as their union pushes for a new contract.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals (UMMAP) organized the informational picket outside the Ann Arbor hospital as a way to share information about negotiations and garner community support. The picket is not a strike or work-stoppage, and employees who were scheduled to work are still doing so.

UMMAP began negotiating in February, while SEIU has been negotiating since last October.

Michigan Medicine employees picket on July 29, 2024

According to a press release from UMMAP earlier this month, "At the negotiating table, Michigan Medicine leadership has been dragging their feet."

"This is about fighting for respect, better wages and working conditions, so we’re going to make a public show," the union wrote, saying that the organization and workers are putting pressure on hospital administration.

Among the union's demands include adequate staffing numbers, fair wages, better benefits, and professional development for staff.

FOX 2 has reached out to Michigan Medicine for a statement regarding ongoing negotiations.