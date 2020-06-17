Neighbor who tried to save teen fatally shot by relative in Detroit says it appeared accidental

A neighbor is giving more details about a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week in Detroit.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Mettetal - and that he was allegedly shot by a 22-year-old female relative, who is now in police custody.

FOX 2: "It was clear to you when you got over there that he might not make it?"

"He had a very light pulse, he wasn't moving, he wasn't reacting, his eyes weren't open. He was still alive but it looked real grim," said the man who did not wish to be identified.

It's so hard to talk about for him, hours after he was there, trying to keep this child from dying. But he didn't make it.

"He was shot in the head," the man said. "You could tell from where all the blood was that it was a wound to the head. At least above the shoulders."

But this gentleman says it appeared to him that the shooting was an accident.

"They were pulling the man out, they were trying to render the most aid that they could," the neighbor said. "In the situation they tried to help him and once we realized it was a bad situation, me and my buddies we rushed over there. The issue was just get him to the hospital as quick as possible.

"(No) emergency vehicles had made it yet. We rushed him to the hospital as quick as possible. When we made it to the hospital, he was still alive. He still had a heart beat."

Police say it has the weapon. A woman came to the door of the residence and said the boy was only visiting but would not say much else.