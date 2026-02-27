One person killed in Detroit shooting on Sherwood, another hospitalized

The Brief One man is dead after a shooting in Detroit. Police say two people were shot, one died and the other is in the hospital. It is unknown what led to the shooting.



One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Detroit.

Big picture view:

Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, Detroit police say two people were shot on the 19000 block of Sherwood near an American Legion.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital. It is unknown at this time if more people were involved.

Police are on the scene. The road has been closed off.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.