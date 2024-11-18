An offshoot of a Corktown-based business will be the newest store to open in Michigan Central Station this week that offers both community programming and local crafts.

Neighbor X Folk will officially open its doors on Nov. 22, pitching itself as not just a store, but a "community space where every product tells a story."

Associated with the James Beard-nominated café ‘Folk’ that doubles as a wine shop, Neighbor X Folk can be found just minutes away from the brand's primary location on Trumbull.

In a social media post made last week, the business plans to offer "minority-owned and sustainably minded brands" that vary from home decor and tableware, to books, bodycare, and other good giftable items.

Beyond that, the location will also offer workshops and product samplings. They could be cooking sessions or meet-and-greets with popular chefs behind exciting recipes and food brands.

"From hands-on workshops, book signings and product samplings, our space fosters a welcoming environment where creativity thrives amidst a community of conscious consumers and neighbors," their Facebook post reads.