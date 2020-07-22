Neighbors ask where were parents when boy, 10, was fatally shot in Warren during teen apartment party

A 15-year-old turned himself in, now a suspect in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.

A Warren apartment full of teens was unsupervised when the fatal shooting happened. FOX 2 was there when those kids were released from the police department.

When FOX 2 asked if they had anything to say to the little boy's family who died, they said, "We are his family." It looks like most of them are related.

Eight kids and teens were released from questioning Wednesday afternoon; hours after the 10-year-old was found shot inside of the Warren Manor apartments. No adults were there.

"There is no question about it, it was not an accidental shooting by the victim," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said a 15-year-old male, in that apartment, likely brought a gun there and fired a single shot, hitting the boy in the chest.

"We don't know if he accidentally shot or if it was intentional," Dwyer said.

Then the teen left before police got there. A search was conducted for several hours then, he turned himself in alongside his mom and attorney at a rendezvous spot.

"A 10-year-old should not have been at that apartment with 16-year-old and 17-year-old kids," Dwyer said. "A 10-year-old should have been home."

Seven young people between 10 and 16…another 17-year-old female brought in for questioning by detectives - then released…it looks like, they did not know a gun was even there.

Dwyer says it appears they were in the apartment party, now a little boy is gone.

"A 10-year-old is a baby, it's a baby," Dwyer said.

"That is very sad like I'm very shaken right now, people need to do better you know?" said Kiyanna, a neighbor.

Neighbors like Kiyanna, says the complex is talking, wondering why they were not supervised?

"And the parents, I feel like where were the parents?" she said.

Commissioner Dwyer is commending his officers for quickly getting the suspect into custody in just a matter of hours. It is unclear if any adults will be looked at in this case for possible charges.