Nephew keeps uncle's memory alive through love of football

Keeping his uncle's memory alive, 7-year-old Nasir Ringo is a football star.

"Nobody would believe me, but it's really like him all over again. I’m watching my brother through my son," said Nasir's father, Nathan Ringo. "He’s definitely with us every game."

Nathan lost his 23-year-old brother, Natalian Ringo, in August 2019. He was shot and killed in his car in Highland Park.

Over four years later, the family is still waiting for some semblance of justice.

"It’s like bleeding out until we get that closure," Nathan said. "It’s really been difficult."

However, Nathan turned the pain of missing his brother into passion and is helping his son excel in what he's good at – football.

"That’s why I got into coaching – so I can give back, so I can transfer that energy," he said.

Nasir Ringo (L) plays football for the same team as his late uncle, Natalian Ringo (R). Natalian was shot and killed in his car in 2019, and his family are still searching for answers.

Natalian played for the Cougars youth football team in Detroit, and now Nasir is following in his footsteps on the same team.

Nasir broke the team record for most touchdowns in a season, and is preparing to compete for a national title.

Many in the family are on a mission for justice. After his death, Natalian’s mother Bernice Ringo started the Luke Legacy Institute to help families of gun violence through the grieving process.

Related article

"I realize we all need to work together," Bernice said.

Bernice says she is certain the killer is someone Natalian knew.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up or 1800speakup.org.