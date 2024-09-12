The Michigan Attorney General has charged 11 people in connection with campus protests at the University of Michigan over the school's connection to Israel amid the war in Gaza.

The bulk of the charges stem from law enforcement's decision to remove the encampment that was erected at the Diag on May 21st, which led to clashes between police and protesters. When officers moved in to dismantle the tents, their paths were blocked by demonstrators who threw chairs to obstruct their progress, a news release from the AG said.

Two demonstrators were charged with trespassing and another seven were charged with trespassing and resisting or obstruction of a police officer, which is a two-year felony.

Additionally, two others were charged for a separate counterprotest that took place earlier in April. A university alumnus and someone with no connection to the school were charged with disturbing the peace and attempted ethnic intimidation.

The charges were filed in Washtenaw County district court on Wednesday, but none of the individuals have been arraigned.

"A college campus should be a place where the exploration and sharing of ideas and opinions is able to flourish, but conviction in your ideals is not an excuse for violations of the law," Dana Nessel continued. "A campus should not be lawless; what is a crime anywhere else in the city remains a crime on university property.

Police cleared out the encampment after concerns from the fire marshal the tents were becoming a safety hazard. It was later discovered a nearby fire hydrant had been vandalized to the point it no longer worked.

Law enforcement made the decision to move in after those encamped refused to adopt recommendations from the fire marshal to make the area safer in the event of a fire. In addition to the concentration of tents, there was also chicken wire and metal fence posts that were built as an improvised barrier.

The break-up happened around 5:38 a.m. Video during the break-up included police using pepper spray.

Nessel offered to review any pending cases from campus-related protests tied to opposition to Israel's war in Gaza, which stretched into Oakland, Wayne, and Ingham counties. No cases have been referred from those jurisdictions.