The Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is the subject of a new Netflix series that dives into the backgrounds and some of the league's top pass catchers.

A release from the streaming service on Tuesday announced "Receiver" would premier in summer 2024 following Netflix's first series, Quarterback.

Along with St. Brown, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel will all be featured in the upcoming series.

There are eight episodes, each about 45 minutes long.

"It’s been said that there’s no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story," reads the logline that will appear when the series is available on the platform.

St. Brown had his best season during the Lions' long-awaited resurgence to the top of the league in 2023-24. He recorded personal bests in catches (119), yards (1,515), and touchdowns (10).