Expand / Collapse search

Nevada toddler shows off impressive baseball swing in back yard

By Hyeji Suh
Published 
Viral
FOX TV Digital Team

Nevada toddler shows off impressive baseball swing in back yard

Watch out, MLB: a young, aspiring player is coming soon.

RENO, Nev. - Watch out, MLB: a young, aspiring player is coming soon.

With a little help from mom, 20-month-old Calvin showed off his impressive baseball swing and hit a series of balls off a batting tee at his home in Reno, Nevada.

The young boy put major leaguers to shame as he hit ball after ball, each followed by a little grunt.

Calvin’s father shared the video of his son in action on Twitter.

“Hey @MLB know anyone looking for a bat?” read the tweet.