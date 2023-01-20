New Baltimore Huntington Bank robbery suspect arrested

article

A suspect wanted for a New Baltimore bank robbery on Wednesday is in custody, police said.

The arrest of Jacob Edwards was made in connection with the robbery of the Huntington Bank, 51066 Washington Street, New Baltimore, which happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect implied he had a weapon after approaching the teller. He was wearing a "Jiffy Lube" uniform at the time.

MORE: Detroit DEA warns of animal tranquili

Related: Police: Man uses Uber to rob bank, has driver wait to take him home

The FBI Detroit Office is taking the lead on charges of the suspect, who has not been named.