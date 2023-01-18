New Baltimore Police name person of interest in bank robbery

article

New Baltimore police have identified a person of interest in a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday.

Law enforcement is looking to speak to 18-year-old Jacob Robert Edwards, a resident of Macomb Township in connection to a potential armed robbery at a Huntington Bank in the late afternoon on Jan. 17.

Police were first called to the location on Washington Street around 2:54 p.m. after a report of a possible armed robbery in the downtown area.

The suspect implied he had a weapon after approaching the teller. He was wearing a "Jiffy Lube" uniform at the time.

MORE: Detroit DEA warns of animal tranquilizer street drug 'Tranq' where Narcan has no effect

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of this subject please call the New Baltimore Police Department at 586-725-2181.