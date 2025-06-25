New bill package regulating ghost guns passes state Senate despite GOP backlash

The Brief A gun safety package narrowly passed in a State Senate vote by a 19-17 vote as Democrats and Republicans fell along party lines. The bill package would regulate all so-called ghost guns and require all guns in the state to have a serial number on them, among other new rules. The bill package now heads to the Republican-controlled State House where it faces an uphill battle, at best.



There was no bipartisanship on the so-called gun safety package as 19 Democrats said yes and 17 Republicans said no.

"This ultimately will punish legitimate gun owners rather than address the root causes of gun violence," said State Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake).

Currently, lawmakers and law enforcement officials can carry concealed weapons into the Capitol building. The Democrats voted today to ban citizens from doing the same thing.

"Here in the Capitol law-abiding citizens are not granted the same rights," said State Sen. Joe Bellino (R-Monroe). "We should all here be focusing our energy and resources on measures that continue to make our communities safer."

Democrats also passed legislation to regulate so-called ghost guns and to order all gun owners in the state to have a serial number from the state on their weapons.

The package moves to the GOP-controlled House where it's fate remains questionable at best.

Runestad says the bill package punishes the wrong people, adding they are illegal.

"These legislation does nothing to stop the black market firearm sales," he said. "It does not reduce crime or enhance public safety. instead it burdens law-abiding citizens with excessive regulation and fuels the fear of the erosion of their Second Amendment rights.

"Under this legislation, over a million guns in Michigan would be rendered illegal overnight."

Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Royak Oak) was the only Democrat to speak about the package and tried to correct her colleague.

"The United States Supreme Court even with its conservative majority just ruled as recently as this March of this year that such legislation to regulate so-called ghost guns by requiring serial numbers is in effect, constitutional."

Senator Jonathan Lindsey (R-Coldwater) had a new twist on the gun debate.

"If this bill were the law of the land at the moment of our founding, our national most likely would not exist," he said.

The Senate passed the package of bills by a close 19-17 vote.

