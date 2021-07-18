New cameras will help Chesterfield Township police ID stolen cars, vehicles involved in crimes

New license plate recognition cameras in Chesterfield Township will help police identify stolen cars and vehicles used during crimes, police said.

The cameras will assist officers with figuring out the direction the vehicle was traveling. They have the ability to show license plate numbers on vehicles driving up to 100 mph and from as far away as 75 feet.

Police said that the cameras do not use facial recognition technology and do not have the ability to capture faces. The cameras also do not track speed nor detect gunshot sounds.

The cameras will not be used to enforce traffic violations, such as speeding or running red lights, police said.