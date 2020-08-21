New campaign looking to tell truth of Detroit through own stories

Who tells your story?

Some African Americans believe their voice is stifled when providing the narrative of who they are, and now a new initiative called Own Your Story Detroit is working to give participants a way to vocalize how they see themselves instead of being told how others see them.

"Throughout our history, we have seen throughout times our history has been hijacked and compromised and told through other lenses," said Own Your Story Detroit manager, Screal.

Stories of participants are being collected for a campaign called Detroit Is Us, which details what it means to be Black in Detroit.

"This Saturday will be the launch of the actual campaign for us to see all the data, everything that was collected, into a multimedia campaign," Screal said.

Zai Hopkins has a voice in that campaign and is working to change how Black mothers are viewed.

"Often times we're portrayed as stressed out, struggling, going through it, unhappy, and that's really not my narrative," she said.

Another participant Jessica Jackson-Bowie said her voice often goes silent because of a lack of opportunities to be heard.

"I think that my story is interconnected with the community's story because there's not a lot of opportunity to tell the story," she said.

Organizers say images in media, TV and on the big screen are partly to blame for the misinformation of the Black narrative. But these organizers believe the collection of these authentic voices in this campaign can spark change.

"I know media will look at these stories and change it. It's not hoping, it's more of a command now. It's time to own our story inside of our community," Screal said.

You can get more information on the Own Your Story Detroit initiative online here.