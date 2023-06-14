New coffee shop, Coffee & Bark, bringing treats for humans and dogs to Berkley

article

A new coffee shop opening soon in Berkley has something for pets along with their humans.

It's been more than 1 ½ years in the making, but Coffee & Bark is preparing a spot at 2733 Coolidge to open sometime soon.

Coffee & Bark's menu will include coffee, lattes, pastries, and more, as well as a dog-friendly menu featuring pet pastries, birthday cakes, and cupcakes. The shop also plans to add a patio space, so dogs can accompany you on your coffee run.

In addition to the shop and patio, Coffee & Bark will have a co-working space that can be rented for parties, meetings, and more.

The opening date for the shop hasn't been announced yet.