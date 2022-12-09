Bombshell Treat Bar bring over-the-top ice cream bars, more sweets to downtown Berkley

article

Bombshell Treat Bar is bringing its over-the-top sweets to downtown Berkley.

The business announced its first brick-and-mortar location Friday, with plans to open in the spring of 2023.

Treats from Bombshell can already be found around Southeast Michigan. The sweet stand has prided itself on its homemade ice cream that is dipped in real Belgian chocolate.

Read Next: Popular Basil Babe pop-up opening Ypsilanti restaurant

Bombshell will fill a space already known for sweets – the former Sugar Kisses Bakery building at 2688 Coolidge Hwy.