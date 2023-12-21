Non-profit offering Detroit households $1K for water bills, sign up before Dec. 31

An income-based water affordability plan developed by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) erases water debt for those enrolled, while ensuring that their services never get cut off.

The Lifeline Plan began in August 2022 and recently received additional funding to operate through the end of 2025. Now, the non-profit Hydrate Detroit is offering each enrolled household $1,000, just in time for the holiday season.

"We don’t know whose those people are, but we want those people to step up," said Demeeko Williams with Hydrate Detroit. "We’ll just help and cash you out."

The non-profit is asking anyone in the Lifeline Plan –and still in need of additional assistance– to reach out via this online form.

As part of the Lifeline Plan, about 83% of people enrolled pay $18 a month for their water services. Others may pay up to $56 a month.

DWSD confirmed that, currently, no one has been un-enrolled from the program – and as long as people are enrolled, their water will not be shut off.

"We’re trying to expand throughout the region," Williams said. "Macomb County, Oakland County, and other communities should have this Lifeline Plan as a safety net so that their water never gets shutoff."

DWSD says nearly 32,000 households are protected from water shutoffs. About $31 million has been used since summer 2022 to erase past due water det using federal money.

The online form is available here for residents to sign up and/or check if they are eligible. The deadline is Dec. 31.